South San Francisco’s plan to give preference to “people of color” in hiring and availability of affordable housing is clearly in violation to California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, as well as Proposition 209. By publicly announcing their intentions (as reported in the Daily Journal on Aug. 30) they are inviting lawsuits by any white person who doesn’t get a job or affordable housing they applied for. This could cost the city dearly. Its hard to imagine they could be so reckless.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
