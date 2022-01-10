Editor,
The well-written Jan. 4 article “Downtown San Mateo parking sees changes” by Curtis Driscoll, left me with some unanswered questions.
1). Why don’t the meters let people know how much time is still available from the previous parker?
2). Isn’t the double payment of time for that meter a form of “double-dipping?”
3). Who benefits from all the extra money being paid, the city of San Mateo or the contractor “IPS Group”?
4). How difficult would it be to reset the parking meters, or pay stations, to show how much extra time is left on any particular parking space?
5). Why and how did the city of San Mateo allow this form of double-dipping happen?
In high-priced Burlingame parking, they at least let a person know that there’s still time left in each individual meter and you don’t have to put in your license number (privacy issue?).
Michael Manely
San Mateo
Michael – good questions. It appears the easiest solution is to avoid downtown San Mateo. There are plenty of businesses you can patronize without being exposed to “double-dipping” for parking.
