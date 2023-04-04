The many initiatives to accommodate bicyclists over the interests of automobiles are misguided. Although bicycles have less environmental impact than automobiles, our society will never transition to bicycles being the dominant mode of transportation.
One cannot carry groceries, large objects or heavy objects on a bicycle. Many people are physically unable to ride a bicycle, or the distances people must travel are too far. How many bikes do you see parked outside a doctor’s office or a home improvement store or a shopping mall? Bicycles are great for college campuses and other places where young people are concentrated but are impractical in a larger suburban and city environment for anything other than recreation.
Removing large numbers of parking spaces so a few people can pass by on a bike a few times a day is ridiculous in terms of the inconvenience it causes to many for the benefit of just a few. Narrowing driving areas of roads to create bike lanes only increases the danger for those driving cars in the diminished space available.
Bicyclists are a vocal minority, but still a minority. Please stop granting concessions to this group that does not represent anywhere near the majority of people. Hybrid and electrical cars will continue to reduce the environmental impacts of automobile travel and we should put our resources into ensuring this happens.
