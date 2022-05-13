Editor,
I know, and have worked with, almost all the candidates vying for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
I strongly support Ray Mueller. He has the experience, intelligence and above all empathy to represent all the people, not just those who are well-off or well-connected. Because he always does his homework, I am confident any decision he makes will be thoughtful and in the community’s interest, not a ploy to win over voters.
These are dark times for our nation, with aggressive self-serving electeds focusing more and more on preserving power and privilege for themselves and their behind-the-scenes supporters. You can see this all over the national stage, most recently in the form of a proposed overturning of a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.
We need people like Ray — who has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood and is endorsed by over 50 women electeds — at all levels of government.
I hope you’ll join me in sending Ray to serve and protect us — all of us — on the Board of Supervisors.
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
The letter writer is the former mayor of San Carlos.
