Editor,
There have recently been several letters to the editor and one Op-Ed that oppose proposed Senate bills 9 and 10 that would require cities to allow owners of single-family lots to build more than one unit on each lot. The intent is to increase the number of overall housing units in the state to reduce the current housing shortage and the cost of housing statewide. The further intent is to increase the diversity of housing choices for those who have been priced out of the current market — young people just graduating from high school or college, young families just starting out, lower-income workers who cannot find housing in the communities they work in, even middle-income workers such as teachers and firefighters.
I respect those who oppose these bills, but I am disturbed that they oppose these particular bills, but do not seem to have a better alternative. I would like to see how they would approach the conundrum of too many jobs and not enough housing in our communities. Are they willing to ask their city councils to reject most of the new office and R&D developments currently being reviewed? Would they be happy to see 8- to 10-story residential buildings all along El Camino Real? Are they willing to allocate some of their tax money toward building subsidized affordable housing?
It’s easy to criticize, but what’s really needed is solutions. Where are their solutions?
David Crabbe
San Carlos
