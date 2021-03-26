Editor,
I am seriously concerned about the state-mandated development of ADUs (accessory dwelling units) popping up in our cities as well as proposed senate bills 9 and 10 and their negative impact on single-family zoned neighborhoods (R1).
ADUs can be two stories (above or replacing a garage or in a backyard or front yard), up to two ADUs for each single-family lot. One ADU (up to 1,200 square feet) and one junior ADU (up to 500 square feet) with no additional on-site parking. What was a single-family home can now turn into a duplex or triplex to rent out.
Also, the state currently has a quota for dense housing development, for each city, with penalties, if not adhered to. Senate bills 9 and 10 take this a step further with a one-size-fits-all approach.
For example, Senate Bill 10 allows 10-unit market-rate apartments almost anywhere regardless of zoning. It’s the kiss of death for single-family neighborhoods and a developer’s golden goose.
However, the pandemic is seriously changing the housing situation for the better and for a long time as people leave urban areas and the state, and some companies move out. A large number of people will continue to work at home, saving companies money and productivity. Office buildings will be converted to residential and the state already has rent control. There is no real need for ADUs and not as many dense multiunit developments. Some state legislators need to get their heads out of the sand and in tune with what’s changing around them.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.