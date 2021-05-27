Editor,
Letter writer and former Foster City mayor Linda Koelling nailed it with her recent letter, “Stop misleading housing bills.” Ms. Koelling details the numerous deceptions with SB 9 and SB 10 and why these two bills are simply bad policy.
Ms. Koelling’s last sentence in her letter asks the rhetorical question, “who are our leaders really representing?” I would add these are our representatives not leaders. We elect people to represent us, not lead us; frequently showering them with lavish praise and obscenely rich benefits but some of these representatives lose their way along the journey.
No on SB 9 and SB 10.
David Altscher
Belmont
