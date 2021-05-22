Editor,
Bravo Burlingame City Council for spurning Senate Bill 9 (“Burlingame is against development” in the May 20 edition of the Daily Journal). Along with Senate Bill 10, this appalling bill needs to be dispatched faster than a rabid hyena. Streamlining massive development, these bills aim to dismantle our democracy, removing resident voices and city councils’ local controls, resulting in massive changes to every California city.
One of many recent articles, Demographic Implosion in the San Francisco Bay Area by Newgeography will have you asking why the continued push for more housing? “This article describes population trends … which includes the Bay Area … in each of the last two years, the U.S. Census has shown population losses in the six metropolitan areas in the Bay Area. … Remarkably this has happened even as Silicon Valley experienced enormous economic booms.”
So, why the continued “we must build” mentality? If you answer affordability, then you have been fooled. SB 9 crushes single-family home zoning. Demo one house to replace with four to six market rate units? A developer’s dream, which increases the land value, driving up the price of the resulting homes.
SB 10 puts 10-unit luxury buildings on almost any parcel by allowing councils to override current zoning. Another option allows two to four ADUs on a single parcel. SB 10 also allows councils to overturn voter-approved measures in their cities.
Crazy? Logic is bulldozed by special interests and their favorite politicians. There is no amount of amending to make these bills acceptable. Tell your local senator and Assembly representative to drive a knife through the hearts of these bills with a resounding NO vote.
Lisa Taner
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.