Editor,
It appears the state is using dictatorshiplike powers over city jurisdictions mandating dense housing developments irrespective of zoning and negatively impacting single family neighborhoods. This involves: 1) Mandates through RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Allocation) requiring new housing unit quotas for each city. In San Mateo, this quota has more than doubled the number of housing units in the next several years; 2) ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) which replace single houses with duplexes/triplexes with no required additional onsite parking; 3) Proposed Senate bills 9 and 10 which will allow, for example, a 10-unit apartment with no zoning requirements. Cities can appeal and refuse, but then the state will take over the planning process from the cities.
However, the pandemic is seriously changing the housing situation for the better as longtime residents are leaving urban areas and the state, and some companies are also moving out. A large number of people will continue to work at home, saving companies money/productivity. Office buildings will be converted to residential and the state already has rent control. There is no real need for ADUs and many dense multiunit developments.
The state’s top-down numbers approach is bad urban planning that believes one size fits all. Each city should determine what its needs are based on their intimate knowledge of their communities not some bureaucratic group that is out of touch. State legislators and the governor need to protect our single-family neighborhoods for all who have worked very hard with lots of sacrifice to earn the right to live and raise their families there.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
(2) comments
The best way to increase affordable housing is with high speed mass transit to areas of affordable housing.
Mr. Isoardi - let’s hope our so-called leaders incorporate some of your ideas. Especially the one about converting office buildings into housing. Oracle towers to housing – who wouldn’t want to live there? The HVAC and electrical infrastructure for office buildings are already in place, however, other utilities may need to be upgraded, or just state units will have communal bathrooms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.