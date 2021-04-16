We are at a crucial point in the pandemic. Though vaccinations are on the rise and many businesses are reopening, many low-income and immigrant families throughout San Mateo and San Francisco counties continue to bear the burden of accumulated rent debt from the past 13 months of the pandemic.
Many of the most vulnerable within our community face barriers to finding stable employment and continually face the fear of eviction. Small landlords are struggling as well. The economic uncertainty, the inability of many tenants to pay rent, and the changing housing policies have greatly affected many landlords, especially those with four or fewer rental units.
But there is some good news. With the passage of Senate Bill 91, state law now offers an opportunity for landlords and tenants alike to receive relief. In this new rent relief program, landlords can apply for eligible tenants and receive 80% of the rent debt owed to them in exchange for forgiving the remaining 20%. If only the tenant applies for the program, however, the landlord can only receive up to 25% of the rent owed. When landlords apply, the program benefits both landlords and tenants, and by extension the whole community, because stable housing equals healthy communities. The application and all details about the program are found at housingiskey.com.
The pandemic has revealed our interdependence: We depend on one another for safety and well-being. We have learned to protect one another by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. We have learned that if we want small businesses in our community to survive, we must support them if we can. Landlords and tenants need each other as well.
We live in a community of many faiths, cultures and ethnicities, but we are united in our common humanity, and as a common humanity we must seek the common good, the good for all. While we don’t often use the word “love” when it comes to programs and policies, or communities and neighborhoods, maybe we just need a new definition of love. We could start with Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry’s simple definition: “Love is a commitment to seek the good and to work for the good and welfare of others.”
The notions of interdependence and love compel us to act to ease the pain and suffering of those in our community who are struggling to put food on their table and pay rent because they have lost their jobs. Many of our religious traditions acknowledge that when one of us suffers, we all suffer. SB 91 is a step toward the common good, one more step toward stable housing during these unprecedented and challenging times, and a step that benefits both small landlord and tenant alike.
In addition to being a deacon in the Episcopal church, I am an active member of Faith in Action Bay Area (FIABA) — a grassroots organization of community leaders who work to uphold the dignity of all people. I felt compelled to write this piece because FIABA is currently reaching out to small landlords whose tenants qualify for state rental relief and offering support with their applications. I wanted to make sure that landlords in our county know about this support.
FIABA will be hosting educational webinars for landlords who would like to apply for relief. If you are interested in attending these webinars or have questions, or if you would like to help us reach out to landlords, please contact Abby Taylor at abby@faithinactionba.org.
My hope is we can work together united in a community of compassion and love to care for both small landlords and tenants who are facing difficult financial needs at this time. I truly believe that, together, we can help make San Mateo County a place of belonging and equity.
The Rev. Lauren P. McCombs is a deacon in the Episcopal Church and a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, San Mateo and a leader of Faith in Action Bay Area. She has lived in San Mateo for 36 years.
