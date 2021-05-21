Editor,
Kudos to the Burlingame City Council and congratulations to the residents of Burlingame for the council’s consideration and ultimate decision to take a stance against California Senate Bill 9 (“Burlingame is against development” in the May 20 edition of the Daily Journal). This bill takes away control from people at the local level, the people who are in the best position to understand their communities needs now and in the future. Residents of Burlingame are receiving what they deserve, courageous leadership.
David Altscher
Belmont
