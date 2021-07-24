Editor,
Why do people “mix apples and oranges” when it comes to facts, just to make their opinion sound correct? In Philip Hage’s letter “Whitewashing the facts on racism” in the July 19 issue of the Daily Journal, Mr. Hage does just that. Mr. Hage lists the passage of numerous government legislations and constitutional amendments over the pass 200+ years in America to try to prove that the Republicans aren’t a big part of the problem with racism in America. Unfortunately for Mr. Hage, that doesn’t work. His facts don’t apply to what I was talking about going on right now, in 2021, by the Republicans. My letter clearly referred to current efforts of the Republicans in 2021, not in 1866 or 1957, Mr. Hage.
I do want to thank Mr. Hage for reminding all of us about the important work done in the past by the U.S. Congress and members of both political parties. But, like I said, I am talking about what is going on in 2021 by the Republicans. Bringing up historical facts that occurred 50 to 150 years ago doesn’t erase what is going on now in 2021.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
