Editor,
Thank you for regularly publishing updates about the Mickelson therapy pool closure. This situation has seriously impacted so many people in our county; among them my friends, family, former students and colleagues.
Sutter continues to issue boilerplate statements through an anonymous spokesperson.They falsely claim that Mickelson was never a community pool. As the first aquatics employee hired in 1996, just before the doors opened to the public, I witnessed the often near-miraculous effects of warm water therapeutic exercise. For a decade before Sutter acquired Mills Hospital, and after, our dedicated staff served community patrons as well as rehab referrals.
Sutter also states repeatedly that they are “moving toward providing quality acute care services” and therefore reducing rehab and health maintenance. To the sufferer, chronic pain can feel acute each and every day. Services historically offered at Mickelson provided relief and healing to thousands suffering from long term and extended health challenges. The tradeoff is inequitable.
“Continued uncertainty surrounding COVID” is another of Sutter’s excuses for closure. There is no such uncertainty. As a San Mateo County Environmental Health Department specialist stated: “Therapeutic pools were exempt from any closures during the peak COVID mandate. Therefore, therapeutic pools have been allowed to provide access during COVID and the present.”
Sutter has lied to us long enough. We need access for our seniors and disabled citizens of all ages, and anyone who requires a warm water pool for necessary exercise and maintaining genuine well-being. Sutter must better answer our community’s needs.
Ginnie K. Plato
San Mateo
