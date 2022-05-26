Editor,
The Texas grade school shooting, is the 248th mass shooting in America — in just 143 days. And more than 250 people have died.
During those same 143 days, the U.S. government has budgeted $24.5 billion to create a Space Force. And approved $45 billion, to send special forces and weapons to help the people of Ukraine.
But stuck in Congress sits a bill called the “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.” It asks the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation to “investigate hate crimes ... with a nexus to domestic terrorism.”
That bill was introduced in January of 2021 — a year and a half ago. And, since then, more than 350 have died from mass shootings.
“Domestic Terrorism Prevention” didn’t happen for all the grieving parents and friends.
How about we spend some of that budgeting right here at home.
If not now, when?
Dan Dippery
Menlo Park
