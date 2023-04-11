Some commentators on this site, and on other sites as well, are making jokes about the now very frequent mass killings, apparently with no regard for the feelings of those directly affected, including parents who have lost their children — in school of all places.
How disrespectful and insensitive, to parents, family, friends and classmates, to start a debate about what exactly is an “assault weapon,” and that anything from a screwdriver to a bottle can be used to kill someone! Who cares if you have lost a loved one? Have they no decency, no respect, no compassion or feelings for those affected? How about parents who have lost little children gunned down in a school they thought to be safe, then to see comments about all kinds of “tools” that can also be used to kill, as if that makes a mass killing tragedy more acceptable? How often do we see mass killings with a screwdriver?
I can’t imagine that such sick jokers have any children of their own, and probably just as well. But at least show some respect for people who do.
