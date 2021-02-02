Editor,
I fully support Mr. Wackerman’s Feb. 1 letter to the editor. Despite the so-called “historic” category, the building is limited in its actual use. There is no parking possible so an office or hotel use is moot. The current use is ideal for this building. As to the elevator on the rear corner of the building, I find this to be not only practical, but a delightful scenic solution. I can assure you that if Mr. Draper leaves that building it will sit there vacant for many years. Planning Commission, please don't take your job too literally. This is a job and tax creation opportunity.
Tom Gillett
San Mateo
