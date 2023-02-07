I read with great interest and disgust the recent pronouncements of surprise and outrage by county officials and even our governor following the tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay when they “discovered” the horrible living conditions for farmworkers at the crime scenes.
Who really believes they weren’t aware that people were living in squalor right under their noses. What did they expect when they declared our county a sanctuary for immigrants who are undocumented and became complicit in the nationwide scheme for cheap labor.
What did Gov. Newsom expect when he put up a giant welcome sign at the border for millions crossing illegally seeking low-paying jobs like the ones held by the murder victims in Half Moon Bay? I’ll tell you one person in a position of authority who knew and did nothing, former County Supervisor Don Horsley. Horsley represented the coast for 12 years on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and had to be well aware of the horrible living conditions for those and hundreds of other farmworkers on the coast. He and his fellow supervisors spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars over those 12 years and yet he did nothing to address the plight of these workers.
Let’s be honest with the public for a change and admit our politicians care more about the almighty dollar than the well-being of the least fortunate amongst us.
