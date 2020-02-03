Editor,
Before the ’60s, our country was strong, proud and based on Christian principles. The people were proud of our government and supported it in every way they could. They felt assured of their government and its promise of being represented by them. In their hearts, they felt a strong feeling of confidence, trust, and safety in their government.
In a visit to the United States in 1956, the Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev made a number of predictions that would slowly come true in the following years. His first prediction was, “we will take America without firing a shot and we will bury you.” His second prediction was, “we do not have to invade the United States; we will destroy you from within.” His third prediction was, “we cannot expect the Americans to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their leaders in giving Americans small doses of socialism until they suddenly awake to find they have communism.”
Do you know that 50% of our youth today embrace socialism? Do you know that all of the democratic candidates running for president embrace socialism? Lastly, in the next election, you, the voters, will decide the direction our country will go to determine the fate of the freedom you now enjoy. You will either embrace capitalism or socialism and communism. I beg you to think hard on the candidate you vote for because it will be the last chance to continue to enjoy the freedom you have now.
Ross Foti
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.