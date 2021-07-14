Editor,
Should San Mateo County residents, particularly seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, consider the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s recommendation on indoor masking issued on June 28?
It’s strange seeing this recommendation from Southern California that goes against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health that state that if you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask unless taking public transit and a few other exceptions. They appear to be far more concerned about the Delta variant — which the CDC states now accounts for over half of all new coronavirus infections — than the Bay Area.
The San Mateo County COVID-19 dashboard on July 7 indicates that the effective reproduction number (R-effective) is 1.34, meaning that infections are on the rise. In fact, the Covid Act Now database shows the reproduction number, 1.29 on July 7, to be the second-highest in the state after San Benito County. The state average is 1.09 (anything over 1 means infections are increasing).
Covid Act Now also indicates that San Mateo County has the state’s fifth-highest case incidence of 7.3 daily new cases per 100,000 people. The state average is 3.3 per 100,000.
If you don’t want to be listed as a vaccine breakthrough infection statistic, it might be wise to consider what Los Angeles Public Health is recommending.
Irvin Dawid
Burlingame
