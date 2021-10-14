Editor,
According to the Wall Street Journal’s editorial (Oct. 11, 2021), “increased private market competition has reduced private health care premiums by 34% since 2017 even as benefits were added. About nine out of 10 low-income seniors have dental coverage through Medicaid and Medicare Advantage which provides dental, vision and hearing benefits for modest premiums. About 74% of Medicare Advantage enrollees have dental benefits and 79% have visions including glasses and 72% have hearing aid benefits.”
But Bernie and the Democrats aren’t satisfied and part of the $3.5 trillion bill they are advancing is intended to advance a government takeover of our private health care market. Imagine the wait lines, rationed care and increased taxes if the Democrats succeed in eliminating our private health care. If the Medicare Board of Trustees is now facing a $578 billion funding gap, imagine the gap after a government take over of our health care. Do we really want our health care subject to a government debt limit?
Ed Kahl
Woodside
