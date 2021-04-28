Editor,
In Sue Lempert’s column dated April 26, she discusses the Fish Market proposal and says: “projects, offices and housing, need to be near transit.” I would encourage Ms. Lempert and Daily Journal commentators to educate themselves and attend the Reimagine SamTrans meeting on Thursday April 29th. Public outreach closes on May 31st. It is easy to view the world through a static lens but the times they are a-changin'! Of the three alternatives SamTrans is looking at, all three appear to have service every 30 minutes down Norfolk right by the Fish Market. Considering the Daily Journal has already reported the Fish Market has a few more years on their lease, any redevelopment will take years, and the SamTrans changes begin summer 2022; it looks like that area will have improved transit by the time shovels go into the ground. People can read more about the reimagine SamTrans campaign at reimaginesamtrans.com/alternatives/mid-county.
It can be quite easy to fall into a trap of not envisioning what the future might hold. The future of the Norfolk area from Waters Park to the Fish Market is looking bright for San Mateo and I am looking forward to new neighbors, new businesses and a better tomorrow, together.
Evan Adams
Foster City
