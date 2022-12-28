With the Jan. 6 Committee announcing its recommendations to the U.S. Department of Justice to charge Trump with crimes related to the attempted coup by Trump and his allies on that day, I already see the typical criminal response from Trump allies and Congressional Republicans.
Republicans are quick to call the findings of the committee “partisan politics.” Then, to continue their criminal cover up of Trump and their own criminal actions, they even blame the Capitol Police for the riot and attempted coup. Who in their right minds blames the police for actions of rioters and attackers of our nations’ capital egged on by Trump, especially when it is all broadcasted worldwide on TV. That’s like blaming the cops when someone robs a bank, saying it’s the cops’ fault because they weren’t prepared or didn’t have enough manpower. Then, on top of all that, Trump tries his typical “accuse the accusers” diversion trick by calling the FBI and the DOJ “thugs.”
Enforcing the Rule of Law and the U.S. Constitution in our country has never been, and will never be, “Partisan Politics.” If Trump is innocent, then let him go to court and deal with the charges, just like any other person in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.