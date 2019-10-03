Editor,
I distinctly remember the three small soapstone monkeys on the mantle. See no evil, hear no evil and say no evil. I believe they were supposed to be guidelines to a virtuous life. ‘Well the time has come the walrus said, to speak of many things, of sailing ships and sealing wax, of cabbages and kings.’ Yes, we need to associate the cabbages with the kings as in cabbage heads. Indeed, we need to speak of the need to look to our senses and the realities that the evidence presents. Choosing not to is to translate the three monkeys into a more pertinent translation. You’d need to be deaf, dumb and blind not to come to the conclusion that our emperor is running around stark naked. It’s time to remove his presence from our eyes.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.