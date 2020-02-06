Editor,
Maybe now President Trump, the very stable genius that denies science and climate change, the same president with the power to change the course of hurricanes with a sharpie on a map, will start to believe.
On Feb. 2, the foremost authority of weather prediction, Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog, predicted an early spring. This is the first time in his 134-year history of predictions that he has called for an early spring in consecutive years. If hearing it from someone of his equal status is not enough for President Trump to start believing in climate change, there is no hope.
David Amaral
San Mateo
