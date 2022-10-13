I took a walk today along Centennial Way between Huntington and Spruce, perhaps just to say goodbye. It was a restful experience. The air was fresh, the rude noise of traffic and construction was hushed, the land was free and open. There were others there too, enjoying the peace and quiet.
Yet, they tell us this land is “underutilized” (“SSF Centennial Trail upgrade to add pump track” Oct. 7 edition of the Daily Journal). There are plans to bring in the bulldozers and install a pump jack, playground, picnic tables, lawns and “pet waste receptacles.”
Well, of course all free and open land is “underutilized,” isn’t it? But why do people visit such “underutilized” open spaces? To get away from the raucous noise of traffic and construction that is the backdrop of life for many residents of South City, myself included. But certain city officials are a solution looking for a problem, and the construction companies are very glad to take advantage of that.
Maybe some will say, well it’ll only take a year, according to the schedule. Since when did government and construction companies stick to their own schedules? Since the baseball field at Orange Park was torn apart years ago to construct a water treatment facility that still shows no sign of ending? Since the start of the bullet train?
Well OK, we still have the stretch of Centennial between Spruce and Orange, still free, open and “underutilized.” Until some day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.