The casual way County Manager Mike Callagy responds to the waste of the precious PPE equipment to the tune of $7 million (“‘Clearly this was an error’ in the Jan. 15-17 edition of the Daily Journal). Are you freaking kidding me? That’s absurd! Seven million dollars. Read that again. His off-the-cuff comment of “this was a very unfortunate exception to our standards.” Maybe this county manager is the unfortunate one at the helm. I am outraged the way all of this was handled at the Event Center. How do you move all of PPE items outside — in a rainstorm? Insane.
Sharon Levine
San Carlos
