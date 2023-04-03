It may take years or even decades to fulfill your purpose, but you can get there. Wow… waaay back to 1962. I was a 9-year-old fourth grader at an intermediate school in California’s Central Valley. We had a movie day at school every other week or so. Teachers would share a 16 mm projector on a cart laden with reels of film in metal cans on a lower shelf. This was high tech back in the day. I remember watching Disney’s “Johnny Appleseed” and a science movie featuring the Dyna-Soar spacecraft. It looked a lot like today’s space shuttles, and it was designed to glide to earth while being flown by a pilot. This was 25 years before the space shuttles started flying. However, the movie I really remember because it had a profound affect on my life was “A Desk for Billie.”
It’s a story about a migrant family in the 1930s and the eldest daughter, Billie Clare Davis. She was an inquisitive girl and desperate to learn, but her parents were against her spending time in school when she could be working. Eventually, her mother and father relented, and she started school at 8 years old. She attended a couple of dozen schools as a girl because her family was always on the move following the harvest seasons on the West Coast. Against all odds … Billie graduated from high school in Bakersfield … with honors. She became a missionary, teacher, writer, and completed Ph.D. studies at 59 years old. Billie was also a passionate advocate for public education. She wrote about her struggle to get an education in a 1952 article for the Saturday Evening Post titled, “I was a Hobo Kid.” A movie followed four years later. It was very inspiring, and at the end of the movie, she credited overcoming so many challenges on the path to get an education to her teachers. I watched that movie more than 60 years ago, and Billie’s struggle just to go to school… for the love of learning… has always stayed with me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.