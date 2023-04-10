At a recent Foster City Council meeting, councilmembers were tasked with balancing their commitment to our values as a community and not make the chair of the Planning Commission, Evan Adams, seem like a victim for having to deal with the consequences of tweeting all Indians in the United States should be monitored.
Mayor Jon Froomin should be applauded for bringing this item forward, for his succinct and thoughtful comments, and for how he managed the discussion in Council Chambers on March 27.
Councilmember Art Kiesel should be recognized for stating he was committed to thousands of us and not committed to Mr. Adams alone.
Councilmember Stacy Jimenez spoke first, spoke eloquently, and demonstrated empathy. Her comments cast doubt on the transparency of statements made by Mr. Adams with regards to the intent of the tweet and the process Mr. Adams went through prior to deleting it. It took courage for her to share the truth which Mr. Adams had not shared.
Mr. Adams introduced racial bias as a sitting planning commissioner. The council had no option but to support a zero-tolerance policy against such statements to ensure the integrity at City Hall is maintained for all of us in Foster City.
The council had no business opining on whether Mr. Adams was a racist or whether he should be forgiven. Mr. Adams’ character should not have been the focal point of any councilmember’s comments. There is no argument against “zero tolerance” for bigoted statements from elected officials nor selected officials on committees operating at the pleasure of the council.
Councilmembers Sam Hindi and Patrick Sullivan focused primarily on Mr. Adams’ character. Both claimed to be friends with Mr. Adams. Their comments, not their votes, demonstrated their friendship was placed higher than their commitment to the integrity of City Hall. A “slap on the wrist” censure would have resulted in many of us feeling like second-class citizens in our city.
Councilmember Sullivan stated racist people have done good things for communities in the past. He mentioned Gandhi, Mandela and others in another part of his comments. He recommended keeping Mr. Adams on the Planning Commission and not allowing him to speak from the dais. The city attorney stated the proposal wasn’t viable.
Councilmember Hindi claimed he felt the pain of racism before making a series of excuses for Mr. Adams. He asked the council to “invite him in” instead of “leaving him out.” Some of Councilmember Hindi’s excuses for Mr. Adams were: we all make mistakes and will continue to, we shouldn’t subscribe to “Cancel Culture,” everyone deserves second chances, and we need training. He also requested a policy for handling these types of situations which was surprising because he voted to repeal the Code of Conduct in December of 2021.
The most concerning observation from the meeting on the 27th was the votes cast by councilmembers Hindi and Sullivan did not match their “passionate” statements. Based on what they said, the vote should have been 3-2 for removal. Councilmembers Hindi and Sullivan did not vote in line with their comments and the Council voted 5-0 to remove Mr. Adams from the Planning Commission.
If Mr. Adams truly put the city above all, he would have resigned weeks ago. Had Mr. Adams resigned earlier, he would not have put the onus on the council to remove him strictly because of his actions. Furthermore, had he resigned earlier, he would not have tried to negotiate with the council at the very last minute from the podium to stay on the Planning Commission by offering to give up other positions on committees in exchange for a censure vote.
It is my belief Mr. Adams submitted his resignation after the 5-0 vote to remove him so he will be able to say he resigned without lying. The truth is Mr. Adams didn’t fall on his sword.
Mr. Adams has not been excommunicated from society. He has been removed from the Planning Commission. Mr. Adams can continue to ask for forgiveness and take this time to heal the “disconnect” between his brain and his fingers, which according to him, led to a bigoted tweet.
In today’s self-centered world where many people stand for nothing and fall for anything, Foster City should be celebrated for standing up for our values.
Sanjay Gehani is the former mayor of Foster City.
