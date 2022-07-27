Michael Weinhauer

Michael Weinhauer

Resident fears have been confirmed. Our City Council has ignored the Measure Y managed growth initiative, passed less than two short years ago, during the general plan update. Measure Y was as much a vote about democracy and government trust as it was about development and height limits, which was why residents reserved the right to vote on the updated general plan. Residents feared their interests would not be fairly addressed in the update and those watching closely say their fears have been realized.

In every single study area in the proposed general plan update, the council chose the higher development alternatives and excessively up-zoned heights and densities. While it blames the state, its increased development entitlements exceed anything needed to meet projected state housing mandates up to the year 2039. Their maximum up-zoning allows the city’s population to increase by more than 50% without addressing how resources and services will be provided. That’s more than 55,000 new residents living in a drought environment without an identified new water supply.

