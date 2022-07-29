Kudos to letter writer Lisa Taner (Monday, July 25) and Guest Perspective writer Michael Weinhauer (Wednesday, July 27) for telling it like it is regarding our callous San Mateo City Council for arrogantly ignoring the will of a majority of San Mateans who voted to limit the height of future development in our city. Joe Goethals even had the audacity to comment: “My goal for Hillsdale is to maximize the public benefit ... and where those heights should go.” Excuse me?
Since when did Goethals speak for me and the thousands who voted a resounding “yes” to limiting the height of future development. Ditto pro union Mayor Rick Bonilla who never met a “pro labor contribution at the expense of the quality of life for San Mateans” he didn’t like.
I strongly urge San Mateo residents to rally behind the likes of Ms. Taner and Mr. Weinhauser as I will and protest loudly and clearly we will not be bullied by councilmembers whose agenda is not in the best interests of its constituents but clearly in the interests of big money labor and developers.
