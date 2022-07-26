Editor,
City Council decisions today impact our residents’ tomorrows. Concerned residents spoke up at the July 18 San Mateo City Council meeting intended to define “high rise” developments for the new General Plan.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Senior Showcase at Senior Day at the Fair! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires July 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Editor,
City Council decisions today impact our residents’ tomorrows. Concerned residents spoke up at the July 18 San Mateo City Council meeting intended to define “high rise” developments for the new General Plan.
For two years, residents participated in what was hoped to be a fair General Plan update process, but watched the council opt for maximum development in every study area across the city.
The city is obliged to be abundantly and transparently clear that their current definitions of building heights don’t include state bonuses that allow up to three additional stories. These are additions our Planning Commission encourages developers to use.
We strongly recommend that new General Plan height limits be defined with the understanding that additional stories will be added. In many cases, the increased heights and densities won’t add to the number of affordable units beyond those required by Measure Y or existing city policies.
The city must plan for the long term to ensure that San Mateo gets the kinds of development it needs. Residents lose when developments result in scant numbers of housing units while developers build more commercial space. Trending economic cycles that favor office should not be the only determinant of mixed-use projects. We suggest redefining ‘mixed use’ to require a significant percentage of housing units in any mixed-use proposal going forward.
We are tired of special interests manning our ship. The voters have spoken. Let them feel some of the benefits builders are already familiar with. It’s time to compromise on a General Plan everyone can get behind.
Lisa Taner
San Mateo
The letter writer wrote this on behalf of San Mateans for Responsive Government.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.