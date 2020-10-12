But first, there’s the most important measure on the ballot — the very last item: RR, a way we can fight climate change, now considered an imminent threat to many areas of the Bay Area. RR is the measure to keep Caltrain alive. The best way to keep commuters out of their cars and reduce emissions. For those who don’t take transit, it helps you too. That includes Foster City residents living on filled land and the rising water’s edge. Without Caltrain, Highway 101 will become impossible once the virus subsides. We need to get people out of their cars .This is the best way to do it. It’s not a big budget bite. A penny for every $8 you spend.
With all that’s going on, the stakes for the nation in the upcoming presidential election, the important issues in local elections, why do we voters have to contend with 12 confusing state propositions? If you are a conscientious voter, you will. Suggestion. Read the voters handbook summary at the top of each proposition, then most important, who is signing for or against. That’s the best way to follow the money. Ignore those expensive TV ads. Sponsors are usually in very small print. And some mailers, like Woman’s Voice Newsletter, don’t say who’s behind it. Many of their stands are not ones women would take. Making a decision is not that difficult if you use this approach. Also see League of Women Voters analysis: cavotes.org/sites/default/files/November%202020%20Pros%20%26%20Cons.pdf. Here’s my take on the most controversial or confusing ones:
Proposition 15: Commercial and industrial real property will be reassessed at their market value periodically. Residential property gets reassessed when a home is sold but commercial properties change ownership less frequently. So this would help eliminate the gap between how homeowners and business and industrial properties are assessed. Who will benefit? K-12 public schools, community colleges and local government. Who’s against? Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, California Small Business Association and, hold your hats, Alice Huffman, president of the California NAACP. Why is Huffman against a measure which would surely benefit most African Americans in the state? She’s a former head of the California Teachers Association (CTA is for Proposition 15). Since leaving CTA, Huffman opened up her own lobbying operation and often works with proponents and opponents of ballot measures for pay, which often seem to be in conflict with the goal of the NAACP. Wonder how she gets away with this.
Proposition 16: Affirmative action. Allows diversity as a factor in public employment, education and contracting decisions and would overturn existing law which prohibits it. Proponents include League of Women Voters, Mexican American Legal Defense Fund and Equal Justice Society. Against it are former congressman Tom Campbell; Ward Connerly, former UC regent and original measure author; and Betty Tom Chu, former member of the California Constitution Revision Commission.
Proposition 17: Restores right to vote after completion of prison term. For, League of Women Voters, ACLU, Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento. Against, state Sen. Republican Jim Nielson, R-Tehama; Crime Victims United.
Proposition 18: Introduced by our own Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, it would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections if they turn 18 by the next general election. The Howard Jarvis people are against this.
Proposition 20: Restricts parole for certain offenses currently considered to be non-violent; authorizes felony sentences for certain offenses currently treated only as misdemeanors. Crime victim organizations are for this; a county district attorney, retired police chief of San Diego, and former state director of finance against.
Proposition 21: Rent control. Allows local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old. For: Kevin de Léon, democrat, former president pro tem of the state Senate; David Campos, chair San Francisco, Democratic party. Against, president of the California Taxpayers Association and Alice Huffman.
Proposition 22: Would allow Lyft and Uber to classify its drivers as independent contractors. If this is not your regular job or you are doing it for the extra money, you are for 22. If this is your only job, you want the benefits which come with it.
Proposition 24: Consumer privacy. Would prevent businesses from sharing personal information. Confusing impacts. Suggest you read carefully. Richard Holober, president of the Consumer Federation of California (and member of the San Mateo County Community College District board) signed the rebuttal because the measure “was written behind closed doors with input from tech giants and actually reduces privacy protection.”
Proposition 25: Would replace money bail system with pretrial risk assessment tools which focus on public safety and risk. Proposition 25 reaffirms 2018 law.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
