I’ve always been something of a car guy. I attribute that partly to California’s car culture — I was born and raised in California — and partly to the influence of my father and my older brothers, who have been interested in cars for as long as I can remember.
I got my license just as soon as I legally could, and quickly came to enjoy the freedom that came with being able to drive. Of course, starting out, I didn’t have a car of my own, so that freedom was limited to times when my mother’s station wagon was not otherwise in use. But once I got my first car — a used Chevy Vega wagon with a manual transmission — you would often find me out exploring the many roads of Southern California.
My first new car was a Ford Fiesta, purchased from a Southern California Ford dealership. Since then I’ve owned a handful of other Ford vehicles, and although I have yet to purchase a vehicle from them, I’ve been a satisfied patron of Towne Ford’s service and parts departments for many years.
Towne Ford is truly a Redwood City institution. The dealership can trace its history as far back as 1920, when Gus Waller constructed what was the first building in Redwood City designed specifically to be a new car showroom and repair facility. That building, which can still be found at 935 Main St., was occupied for six years by David M. Flynn, a Ford dealer. In 1926, Flynn sold his dealership to banker Frank K. Towne, who proudly proclaimed it “Towne Ford Motor Dealership.” Towne operated out of the building until 1930, when he moved to a rather ornate, but sadly, long gone, building on Middlefield Road behind the Fox Theatre (where the northernmost of the two “Box” buildings stands today). Towne Motor Company remained on Middlefield Road until at least the mid-1950s, when it moved to the former site of the Beeger Tannery: the corner of El Camino Real and Maple Street. Since then Towne Ford has remained on El Camino Real. Until now, that is. As you read this, the Redwood City dealership is once again on the move.
Ever since the massive “South Main Mixed-Use” project (somewhat recently dubbed ELCO Yards by its developer) was proposed, it seemed clear that Towne Ford was in for a change. Of the six blocks that the project aims to redevelop, Towne Ford has a presence on at least three of them. The dealership’s showroom and service center occupy one block, while the block immediately behind contains Towne Ford’s body shop plus a large lot for storage of dealer inventory — along with a small city-owned affordable housing building (due to contamination, that building has largely been unoccupied for years; it will be torn down and a corresponding number of affordable units will be included in the new project). Lastly, the parcel at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets, where the metal Perry Feeds shed can be found today, also seems to have been used by Towne Ford for a variety of uses.
The South Main Mixed-Use project was approved by the city in late 2020, and several months ago the developer applied for the building permits needed to construct the handful of large office and residential (with some retail) buildings that will make up the project. Although those permits have yet to be granted, we’re likely to see construction begin sometime this year. Towne Ford, being well aware of this, has long been making plans to relocate. This Sunday, Jan. 16, will be Towne Ford’s last day at its current location. As of Jan. 17, Towne Ford will be operating out of its new location on Bair Island Road, in the Boardwalk Auto Mall.
When I first heard rumors of Towne Ford’s intentions, I wondered how the dealership would squeeze in, given that the Auto Mall’s three main buildings were fully occupied by a number of other dealerships. Thus, when I learned this week that their move was imminent, I walked out there to see for myself. Standing in front of their new home, the answer made itself eminently clear: Towne Ford will be occupying the entire building that previously had been home to Towne Mazda which, according to Yelp, has closed.
The next shoe to drop will surely be Hopkins Acura, which is located on El Camino Real next to Towne Ford. The South Main Mixed-Use project plans call for a six-story multifamily apartment building on the site of that dealership, so it, too, must go. Whatever that dealership’s ultimate fate, I am relieved that Towne Ford, at least, will continue their long tradition of doing business in Redwood City. Having been here for nearly 100 years, Towne Ford truly is a Redwood City institution.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.