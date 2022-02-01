If you picked up today’s Journal expecting to read about Rishi Kumar, one of the candidates challenging Anna Eshoo for her seat in the House of Representatives, my apologies. I know that is what I promised, but instead I wish to share with you my experience at my son’s graduation from Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego. We’ll get to Rishi next time. Promise.
Some time ago, I shared about our son, Daniel, who made the decision to join the Marine Corps shortly after graduation from high school. After meeting with his recruiting officer for three hours, we gave Daniel our blessing. Honestly, though, he was set in his mind what he wanted to do, blessing or not. Events began to roll in June of last year and by the end of October, he was shipping out to San Diego. It would be 13 weeks before we could see our son again.
With graduation on the horizon toward the end of January, we rented a vehicle to drive south. We did for two reasons. One was to be able to take along a friend of Daniel’s from high school. This young man is a senior this year and wanted to see the base, witness the graduation and most importantly, see his friend again. It was understandable. They were on some of the same sports teams together and, more importantly, have a strong bond through the church we attend.
Our second reason for renting a vehicle was because Daniel had asked during a liberty call if one of his Marine brothers might come home with him? This young man had little connection with his family and was concerned he would have nowhere to go for his 10-day leave after graduation. Of course this young man was welcome in our home.
Similarly, we were advised to be on the lookout for Marines on “Family Day” and after graduation who had no family in attendance. We did so and when we bought pizzas on “Family Day,” we purchased more than our small party could eat. We shared with a number of other Marines, getting the opportunity to meet a few of them and watching happily as our son interacted with his “brothers.”
“Family Day,” happens the day before graduation. In the early morning, the Marines drill one more time their parade routine for the next day. Following practice is a 5 mile “Motivational Run” which, in true Marine fashion, they call the “Moto Run.” It courses around the base, passing the viewing stands twice. On the third pass, the platoons stop and line up where they will stand on graduation day after their march. This allows family and friends to know where to expect their Marine to be on graduation day and to sit in the bleachers accordingly.
“Family Day” was our first opportunity to see Daniel. That morning, my wife was the first out the door. She did not want to miss a thing and for that reason had booked a room on base. She was able to witness all of the drilling and was the first to see Daniel from a distance. I did too, later, but seeing him from afar was nothing like seeing him after he was given liberty for five hours. That is when family and friends were first allowed to approach their son or daughter among the nearly 500 new Marines. In the confusion, my wife and I were separated and she and Daniel’s high school buddy got to him first. When I finally did, the level of emotion that took over was a surprise to me and to Daniel. He hasn’t often seen his dad get choked up.
On graduation day, the Marines wore their dress blue “Bravos.” The outfit includes a white hat they call “a cover,” a long sleeve khaki shirt, dress blue trousers and coreframs. The latter is the shiny, black shoe you may have seen a Marine wearing. They are very careful with these because if they get irreparably scuffed, they must buy new ones.
During the graduation ceremony, there was one thing said that stood out to me. It was a quote by Ronald Reagan, our 40th president. He said, “Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But the Marines don’t have that problem.”
After graduation, the Marines were given 10 days leave. Most stayed on base with family and friends for the afternoon. They relaxed, ate at the restaurants and shopped at the PX. We also took in the museum depicting wars and conflicts the Marines have fought. What impressed me most, however, was seeing hundreds of Marines with either their mother or girlfriend on their arm. It would be nice to still see that in public today.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
