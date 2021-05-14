Mary was born in Oakland, California. She grew up in Pacifica where she attended high school. She met John, her future husband, through a mutual friend in Pacifica, in February 1969. She and John married on October 4, 1970. They initially lived in South San Francisco, then Redwood City and finally moved to San Jose when John was hired by the San Jose Fire Department. Mary received an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from San Jose City College in December 1984. In 1985, she was hired by the City of San Jose. She worked for more than 20 years in the Finance Department and retired in January 2006.
Mary passed away unexpectedly while recovering from surgery. She is survived by her husband, John, her daughters Ann (Margie) and Wendy, her grandchildren Wade and Annabella, and her brother Gus.
Mary and her husband enjoyed traveling around the world, voyaging to Alaska, Mexico, Australia, South America, the Caribbean, and several European countries. She especially enjoyed her annual trips to Maui with her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity to honor her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.