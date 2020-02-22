Our beloved mother passed away with family by her side on February 1, 2020 in Redwood City, CA. She was 76 years old. Kathy was born to James and Margaret Lannin in San Francisco, June 28, 1943. She grew up in San Carlos and graduated in 1961 from Carlmont High School. She worked in the electronics industry for many years and the past 16 years in the real estate field. She was adventurous, enjoyed the outdoors and LOVED taking pictures. Kathy was selfless, hardworking and kind-hearted. She was a dedicated mother and treasured each moment with her children and grand kids. She lived life to the fullest.
She is the loving and devoted mother of Richard Shade and wife Anna, Jennifer Lewman and husband Mark, Kimberly Milos and husband Pete, and Sean Shade. Cherished grandma of McKenna, Kaylinn, Lucas, Jordynn, Mikaela, Abigail, Zachary, Jacob, Gabriel, Megan and Danielle.
Kathy’s Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Redwood City, 468 Grand Street, Redwood City, CA 94062. A private interment for family will be held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Redeemer Redwood City, “Poland Mission Trip” at the address above. Online guestbook available at crippenandflynnchapels.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.