OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a man suspected of starting multiple fires in forest land in Butte County during a state of emergency last month.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says 35-year-old Jeremy Gendreau, of Oroville, was arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation involving the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, California State Parks, Oroville Police and Cal Fire.
Cal Fire says investigators began looking at Gendreau after receiving an anonymous tip through the agency’s arson hotline. He is being held on $1.95 million bail.
Gendreau allegedly started multiple fires in the Oroville area in September, when hot, dry and windy weather throughout Northern California led to planned power outages and some officials declaring a state of emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.