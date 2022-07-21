WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee aims to show in what could be its final hearing Thursday night that Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly U.S. Capitol attack, which he did nothing to stop but instead "gleefully" watched on television at the White House.

The prime-time hearing will dive into the 187 minutes that Trump failed to act on Jan. 6, 2021, despite pleas from aides, allies and even his family. The panel is arguing that the defeated president's attempts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory have left the United States facing enduring questions about the resiliency of its democracy.

