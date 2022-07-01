Efforts to increase pedestrian safety near transit stops in San Mateo have led officials to identify surrounding areas near Caltrain stations at San Mateo, Hayward Park and Hillsdale as future improvement zones.
At its June 20 meeting, the City Council commended proposed improvements in its upcoming Transit-Oriented Development Pedestrian Access Plan, which would create safe and comfortable walking routes to transit for the public and improve access. The city is looking at bettering the pedestrian path of travel within one half-mile radius of San Mateo’s three Caltrain stations and other transit stops. City staff is in the inventory and community outreach phase, researching existing conditions and identifying areas of concern.
For the current project, city staff spoke with residents, seniors, youth and the Latino community for additional advice on areas to make better. Residents prioritized the 28th Avenue and El Camino Real intersection, the Hillsdale Caltrain Station at 28th Avenue, Derby Avenue, Curiosity Way and Franklin Parkway at Baze Road and Mena Drive. Other priorities include improved station access from the northeast side of the downtown San Mateo Caltrain Station and better lighting at Hayward Park. After reviewing existing conditions and city master plans, the city wants more high-visibility and midblock crosswalks, pedestrian scale lighting, better signs, ADA-compliant curb ramps and widened sidewalks. Other proposed projects include stretches of El Camino Real along Fifth, Fourth and Third avenues and the downtown gateway near Transit Center Way. San Mateo would work with Caltrans and SamTrans on sidewalk improvements, curb extensions and protected left turns. El Camino Real at Tilton Avenue and Baldwin Avenue calls for prohibiting lefts from El Camino Real. Uncomfortable crossings and narrow, obstructed sidewalks were found to be the primary challenges.
Mayor Rick Bonilla asked for changes to ensure easier access to the downtown Caltrain station from the north end to help North Central residents have easier access. He called for safe streets for people with disabilities and the elderly to maneuver safely and be visible and respected by motorists.
A lot of the big struggle here is having motorists respect bicyclists and pedestrians,” Bonilla said. “There seems to be this prevailing thought that I’m in a car; get out of the way. That’s what we really have to deal with,” Bonilla said.
The city aims to increase walking to transit to meet City Council priorities of enhancing pedestrian safety as it works toward better infrastructure for bikes and people. The council has also advocated for transit-oriented development, which calls for housing near transit to increase public transit and reduce greenhouse gases. In 2021, the city worked toward identifying intersection collision hot spots as it aims for traffic improvement solutions, like lowering speed limits near schools. The council praised the current project data methodology for prioritizing project locations and issues and getting feedback from hundreds of residents. Prioritization metrics are weighted, with high priority for streets identified as main walking connections to the Caltrain stations, medium if pedestrian collisions occur within the study area, and low in areas with schools, senior housing or development projects. According to online survey results, a majority of residents agreed with the statement that San Mateo provides a somewhat safe walk to transit, but it could be improved.
“I think the data approach and community input process was a real standout for me,” Councilmember Amourence Lee said.
The city’s budget for the current project is approximately $143,000, and it received about $75,000 in grant funding for the project. The city will incorporate public and council feedback into a final proposed project list, with cost estimates and funding sources still being identified. A draft plan will appear in front of the council in late fall.
