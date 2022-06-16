The public unveiling of a memorial dedicated to the people of Japanese ancestry incarcerated during World War II is scheduled for a ribbon-cutting ceremony 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, just outside the Tanforan BART station in San Bruno, according to its organizers.
During World War II, the U.S. Army converted what was then the Tanforan Racetrack into one of 17 temporary detention centers at which those of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated while more permanent detention centers in the inland United States were being built. For six months, in 1942, the Tanforan Assembly Center held nearly 8,000 Bay Area Japanese, most of whom were U.S. citizens, without a trial or due process of law.
The Tanforan Memorial is the culmination of a decade of work by the Tanforan Assembly Center Memorial Committee to create a permanent monument to honor those who were imprisoned there and ensure that the injustice they suffered is not forgotten. Construction of the memorial began in early 2022 after years of planning and fundraising. The memorial will feature a replica horse stall in which internees were housed and a statue of the Mochida sisters, two young girls who were captured in a famous photograph taken by Dorothea Lange in 1942, which will be unveiled at the ribbon-cutting.
TACMC invites all former internees from Tanforan and other World War II assembly centers and/or internment camps to participate in the ceremony. If you are, or know of, a former internee who would like to be a participant, email tanforan.memorial@gmail.com by Aug. 15, 2022. Include the internee’s name, age, assembly center and/or internment camp at which they were detained, and any accommodations needed in the email message.
