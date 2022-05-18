Seoul Kalbi (SK) Korean BBQ has been a Peninsula original, grill-at-your-table, all-you-can-eat, BBQ house, since 1991. Specializing in ranch-to-table American Wagyu beef, it remains one of the sole Korean barbecue restaurants in the Bay Area using real wood charcoal.
Often when choosing a restaurant, people tend to compromise quality for a family-friendly atmosphere. Finding a hidden gem that provides the best of both worlds is rare and is the reason why SK Korean BBQ is the next Flavorful Find.
Korean BBQ is an experience of togetherness, friends and family gathering around a BBQ to grill and share their favorite dishes. Throughout SK BBQ’s long history on El Camino Real, it continues to follow some of its original traditions. Like the phrase goes “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and that’s why owner and operator since 2017, Kerry Chan-Laddaran, spent months learning the tried-and-true secret recipes from original owner, Mrs. Kim.
One of SK BBQ’s most valued traditions is the art of using real wood charcoal. With increasing popularity in gas, SK BBQ is one of the last Bay Area Korean barbecue restaurants still using this authentic method. Yes, some guests may find themselves floating in whirlwinds of smoky meat clouds, but this isn’t without reward. One customer shared, “I love the smokey flavors that the wood charcoal adds to the meat,” and nothing pairs better with charcoal than high-quality meat.
Due to pandemic supply chain difficulties, Chan-Laddaran decided it was time to drop the middleman and elevate SK BBQ’s meat supplier. Quickly, Chan-Laddaran discovered the benefits in transitioning to a ranch-to-table, free range, free roaming meat providers, with the main benefit being the high-quality options she can serve. With meat being the star of the show, one of SK’s most sought-after dishes is the American Wagyu platter. This combination of American Angus and Japanese Wagyu brings a whole new dimension to Korean barbecue. Other notable meat selections include the 22-ingredient spicy pork, kalbi short ribs that feature fruit compote in the marinade, and the three different flavors of marinated pork belly.
While the high-quality meat sizzles away, guests are presented with a wide variety of banchan (side dishes). There are many variations of SK BBQ’s trademark banchan, but some of the typical day’s side dishes include braised fish cake, caramelized potatoes and, of course, the kimchi. Chan-Laddaran recommends wrapping your favorite banchan with a piece of meat, some of the signature umami miso paste, and grilled garlic in a lettuce leaf, and enjoy it in one bite.
“The staff is like a family here and we all just want to share the Korean experience that has been passed down to us with people in the community,” Chan-Laddaran said. Still run as a mom-and-pop restaurant, SK BBQ has plans to continue expanding its American Wagyu and ranch-to-table concept as well as using its outdoor patio more this summer.
