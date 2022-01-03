With the return of in-person instruction across San Mateo County school districts, hands-on work-based learning programs for those with developmental disabilities have also returned, reigniting a mutually beneficial partnership for students and participating businesses.
“These programs build skills and confidence but really that’s toward their independence. It just makes these young adults know they can succeed,” Eli Poblitz, a transition specialist with San Mateo Union High School District’s Transition Partnership Program, said.
Across the county, school district Transition Partnership Programs aim to connect students with developmental disabilities ages 16 and older with employment opportunities. Through the program, students are connected with business partners based on their interests and earn minimum wage for a few hours work while building their skill sets.
During the pandemic, in-person partnerships were paused and students instead participated in online programming designed to teach skills similar to those learned while on the job. But once students began to return to campuses, the team started planning for the partnerships to reconvene.
Before sending students to their work sites, the transition team spent the first few months of the school year preparing the students for their new roles slated to begin in October. The month also marks Disability Awareness Month which the district honored by sending out a newsletter highlighting the Transition Partnership Program and the nearly 20 businesses it partnered with to give students work experience.
Also within the newsletter was a small plug requesting the letter recipients direct new potential business partners to Poblitz. Sue Worrall and her husband Marc Worrall, the owners and founders of New England Lobster Market and Eatery, a Burlingame restaurant and seafood wholesaler, answered the call.
“Marc and I reached out to [Poblitz] because we believe everyone deserves an opportunity to prove their independence for livelihood in the community,” Sue Worrall said in an email. “It is an all round win-win for our business, our employees, the students with disabilities and the community.”
Within a week of reaching out to Poblitz, an agreement between the business and the district was finalized and three students, Bruce Woo, Benjamin Nordell and Quincy Estevez, started work in October.
By 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday, the students are expected to show up to work in their uniform after commuting to the restaurant with their job coach, Tanya Borghello. The commute is intended to teach the students about time management, how to safely use public transportation and the responsibility of clocking in when scheduled, Borghello said.
Once there, students ensure menus and tables have been wiped down and condiments and utensils have been refilled before doors open at 11 a.m. and customers place their orders. When confident enough, the students can begin interacting face to face with customers by dropping off water or delivering food. Then, after clearing a table, the whole process starts again.
On Wednesdays, the students also get retail experience with Nordell, 20, and Woo, 21, working at Old Navy while Estevez, 19, works at Smart and Final.
Woo is in his last year of the program and said he’s enjoyed the work opportunities he’s had and getting to interact with customers. While sad to be moving on after next semester, Woo was all smiles that day as he talked about his future which could include participating in a similar program at Fresno State University.
Personal ties
The Worralls said they were drawn to the program after previously employing a friend’s son who had a developmental disability. The new employee showed a strong work ethic and quickly flourished at the restaurant before moving on to work at a Home Depot.
Ultimately, Marc Worrall said the students have the opportunity to grow into other position whether in the restaurant or market given that they show the interest and determination to learn.
“If we have a job and they can do that job then by all means they should be doing it,” Marc Worrall said. “They shouldn’t be shunned because they can’t do a full array of jobs.”
A personal relationship inspired a partnership between the district and Mike Mallie, the owner of the Burlingame burger restaurant Maverick Jack’s. As the father of a son with autism, Mallie said he and his wife saw how important it was for communities to open their doors to those with different abilities and decided to reach out to the district to see if any students were interested in joining their team.
Three years later, Mallie said two students have received full-time employment at the restaurant. What they and other student interns bring to the restaurant is unlike any other employee, Mallie said, including an eagerness to pick up any tasks and a deep appreciation for the opportunity to learn and help.
“There can be a presumption that they are not going to be able to rise to the challenge and not be able to interact, but they bring that warmth of personality that comes through in the hospitality environment,” Mallie said. “Everyone has worth and brings something to your job situation. These individuals bring that plus one because it’s an opportunity they seldom get and, when they get it, they take it with both hands.”
Old partners, new opportunities
Students have also been hired to full-time orderly positions at the San Mateo Medical Center, said Emily Weaver, a physical therapist and the clinical services manager of the center’s Rehabilitation Services department.
The medical center is one of the district’s older partnerships which began roughly eight years ago. COVID-19 forced the relationship to take a hiatus but, starting this October, Weaver said her department was the first to welcome the interns back into the office.
“We’re really happy with the work they do and they’re very capable, very trainable,” Weaver said. “I have a wonderful staff here and they just welcome the interns with open arms.”
While there, students help disinfect surfaces, guide patients to where they need to go, deliver items to different departments or stations and develop administrative skills, freeing up time for staff to complete additional tasks.
As the health care industry and many others face a labor shortage, Weaver said the students provide much-needed reinforcement. In return, they get access to a unique experience many spend years trying to achieve.
“They get to make a difference in the lives of a patient. … That’s why we’re in this job. It’s so rewarding,” Weaver said.
A business or organization being willing to challenge a student with more difficult tasks is key to building the best experience possible for students, Poblitz said, noting the students can often do far more than simple dusting if provided the “scaffolding” of support.
And new partnerships in other fields, especially the automotive and mechanical trades, are always being searched for, Poblitz said. Additionally, the SMUHSD Special Education department is eager to begin an internship program to support its vocational programs with businesses that are willing to open their spaces, whether that be empty storefronts or unused offices on corporate campuses, to hold daily student meetings.
“When it comes to supporting our students, one big aspect is having the students gain access to vocational experiences,” Poblitz said. “Our district is always looking for business partners who are willing to open their doors.”
