Au naturel
A naked person was seen sleeping by a creek on Trollman Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
BELMONT
Suspicious person. Someone was drinking beer and publicly urinating on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Disturbance. Someone was attacked on Chesterton Avenue, it was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday, July 27.
Fire department call. Someone was stuck in an elevator on Emmett Avenue, it was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday, July 27.
BURLINGAME
Drugs. Someone was arrested on Chapin Avenue after they were found to be in the possession of narcotics, it was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday, July 13.
Fraud. A theft by false pretenses occurred on Fairfield Road, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, July 12.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone on Hillsdale and Newton drives thought they observed a suspicious person with a flashlight near a shed, however the shed had a light affixed to it, it was reported at 11:02 p.m. Sunday, July 12.
Animal problem. Someone on Forest View Avenue could not find their cat but later found it hiding under their deck, it was reported at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, July 11.
MILLBRAE
Stole vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Ashton Avenue, it was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was following people in their car on Winslow Street, it was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
