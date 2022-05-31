You damn kids and your John Lee Hooker — Someone heard two loud booms in the area on Claremont Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 11:17 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone was kicking the door of their car after an incident of road rage in a parking lot on El Camino Real, it reported 2:58 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their vehicles in a no parking zone on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Juvenile problem. Someone’s seven-year-old son had his pants and underwear pulled down by two students on West Angus Avenue, it was reported 9:26 a.m. Thursday, May 19.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car and stole on Balboa Avenue, it was reported 10:49 a.m. Thursday, May 19.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone knocked over trash cans and punched a wall on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
Traffic hazard. Someone saw a piece of metal on the road on the corner of Rollins Road and Broadway, it was reported 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
BELMONT
Hazardous situation. Someone saw a cable hanging low, no longer high enough for a truck to pass by on Sequoia Way, it was reported 5:06 p.m. Friday, May 13.
Burglary. Someone broke into a house and broke a door on Shirley Road, it was reported 2:39 p.m. Friday, May 13.
Non injury accident. Someone heard a loud, verbal argument that ensued after a vehicle was struck on Alden Street, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Friday, May 13.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Two suspects stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from Balclutha Drive, it was reported 1:23 p.m. Friday, May 13.
Battery. Someone spit in a man’s face on Celestial Lane, it was reported 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle theft. Someone on the 900 block of Terminal Way stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle, it was reported 8 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Citation. Someone on Howard Avenue was cited for possessing unlawful paraphernalia, it was reported 2:53 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Citation. A woman on Eaton Drive was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 1:08 a.m. Friday, May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.