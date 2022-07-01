Risqué business — Someone overheard people talking about sexual things near a bus stop Cipriani Boulevard and Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 6:26 a.m. Friday, June 24.
SAN MATEO
Theft. A man in a plaid shirt and a woman in a white shirt stole alcohol from a store on North Delaware Street. They are known to steal from the store, it was reported 9:54 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
Burglary. Multiple people burglarized a store on El Camino Real, breaking the glass door and taking both the cash register and cash, it was reported 9:23 a.m. Sunday, June 19.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in San Mateo, it was reported 7:59 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Harassment. A woman was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend via text. The boyfriend was previously arrested for assaulting the woman, and she thought he was deported, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.