Having collected dozens of historic horse-drawn carriages and automobiles, the San Mateo County Historical Association plans to soon begin work on a new three-story structure offering a closer look.
“Throughout the pandemic, our San Mateo County Historical Association has been busy with the necessary planning and fundraising necessary to create a 14,000-square-foot addition to the museum which we are calling the Taube Family Carriage House,” Mitch Postel, president of the San Mateo County Historical Association, said in an emailed statement.
The new $11.5 million carriage house, named after the project’s largest donor Tad Taube, will feature two floors of exhibit space. Slated to stand just behind the San Mateo County History Museum and next to the historic Lathrop House in Redwood City, the new structure will feature large glass windows and bright lighting to provide passersby a view of the artifacts on display at all hours of the day.
Taube, chairman of Taube Philanthropies, and his family foundation will also be honored through the naming of the new building’s entrance exhibit, the Taube Legacy Gallery. The foundation has offered $7 million to the project, matching initial funds with a $1 million donation and providing the remaining $6 million during construction.
“I am especially impressed with the carriage collection and hope that viewing these remarkable icons of transportation, industrialization and modernization will fire the imaginations of all who visit,” Taube said in an emailed statement.
Interested in engaging with local collectors of carriages and classic cars, the ground floor will also provide vehicle enthusiasts the opportunity to feature their collections in a rotating exhibit. Postel has previously noted many collectors throughout the county have vehicles that have “never seen the light of day.”
The county has long been a collector of various carriages and vehicles, many of which were donated by Lurline Matson Roth, the once-owner of the Filoli estate. Her carriages and others collected from historic local figures or estates throughout the Bay Area have been kept in a climate-controlled facility in the county.
Of the county’s collection, 10 historic Brewster carriages, the top manufacturer of carriages in the mid-19th century, will be staged on the second floor alongside Victorian era gowns and the museum’s textile collection.
A conservation corner on the second floor will offer visitors viewing access of the historical association's automobile restoration efforts, separated by a window. And an interactive corner will also allow children to sit in a two-bench buggy providing them the experience of driving a horse-drawn carriage.
The top floor will include a covered rooftop terrace and banquet room, more than doubling the number of events the museum could host annually. With 4,670 square feet of space, events could have up to 200 people.
Between the carriage house and the neighboring historic Lathrop House would be a new 1,200-square-foot Lathrop Courtyard. Pavers would replace existing asphalt and planters would be placed around the courtyard. As proposed, the rear stairway of the Lathrop House would be removed and entry permanently closed to make way for the courtyard.
Project planning has continued through the pandemic with construction potentially beginning this year, said Postel. The total project is anticipated to take up to two years to complete and will replace an existing parking lot.
“The San Mateo County History Museum is a jewel in our community, a treasure that I hope will become better known,” said Taube. “The exhibits and programs provide people of all ages and backgrounds, and especially students, with a distinctive view of local history.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.