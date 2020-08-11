Starting this Sunday, SamTrans will be adding more frequent service and resume fare collection with front-door boarding that includes the installation of protective barriers between riders and the driver, according to the bus service.
The new schedule restores more frequent service on 14 routes, including ECR, 120, 130 and 292, to accommodate increased ridership and allow for physical distancing onboard. The service plan also makes adjustments to routes primarily serving schools in response to their plans for distance learning. SamTrans will continue coordinating with schools to determine potential future restoration of school-day only service for high-need populations when students resume in-person learning, according to SamTrans.
Updated timetables are available online. These changes are anticipated to be the first in a series of service updates as the agency continues to adapt in response to COVID-19.
With the resumption of fare payment and front-door boarding, customers are encouraged to use contactless payment methods like Clipper or the SamTrans Mobile app. Exact fare is required for cash payment as change cards are no longer issued onboard. Typical COVID-19 safety measure like required face coverings, physical distancing, washing hands, etc. are in place.
