SamTrans

A SamTrans bus is seen in San Mateo.

 Daily Journal file photo

Starting this Sunday, SamTrans will be adding more frequent service and resume fare collection with front-door boarding that includes the installation of protective barriers between riders and the driver, according to the bus service.

The new schedule restores more frequent service on 14 routes, including ECR, 120, 130 and 292, to accommodate increased ridership and allow for physical distancing onboard. The service plan also makes adjustments to routes primarily serving schools in response to their plans for distance learning. SamTrans will continue coordinating with schools to determine potential future restoration of school-day only service for high-need populations when students resume in-person learning, according to SamTrans.

Updated timetables are available online. These changes are anticipated to be the first in a series of service updates as the agency continues to adapt in response to COVID-19.

With the resumption of fare payment and front-door boarding, customers are encouraged to use contactless payment methods like Clipper or the SamTrans Mobile app. Exact fare is required for cash payment as change cards are no longer issued onboard. Typical COVID-19 safety measure like required face coverings, physical distancing, washing hands, etc. are in place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription