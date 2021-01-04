When the pandemic forced everyone to start taking classes online, they quickly learned what Sal Khan already knew — flexibility is key.
The remote learning trailblazer founded Khan Academy in 2008, and has seen enrollment at the online education organization spike since the pandemic took hold. To that end, he said Khan Academy has seen usage triple over normal years.
He said the surge in popularity is linked partially to the academy’s reputation as a valuable supplemental resource for those who have struggled with engagement during the extended period that remote learning has been required.
“That has been pushing kids to go on Khan Academy more than normal to catch up,” said Khan.
A key appeal of the site, which offers free videos focused on subject mastery to students across the globe, is that it is conveniently available to students on their terms, he said.
To expand on that effort, he said the company launched a tutoring program which is intended to ramp up engagement by offering an outlet for students to get live feedback from experts on subjects they need assistance.
In the future, he said he would like to see more schools that are still building their comfort with remote learning focus similarly on malleability according to the needs of students.
“It would be nice if kids had those alternate pathways,” said Khan.
To that end, he said school systems should continue offering remote learning options for students once in-person instruction becomes available again. Such an approach would resonate with those who thrive in a classroom environment, as well as those who perform better in their own settings.
Catering to the needs of students is a trademark of Khan Academy, which emphasizes the value of course mastery over letter grades. Further, Khan noted students are allowed to continue testing their proficiency until mastery is achieved — a departure from a grade based on a test gauging proficiency at a given time.
“It is really unfortunate because if they are 15 they get a mark on their transcript that has the potential to ruin their life,” he said, further acknowledging the outsize role grades play in the pressure placed on young learners living in the Bay Area.
Khan recognizes the dissension that occurred after grades were dropped at many local districts when public health conditions forced schools to immediately adopt remote learning last fall and encouraged officials to continue thinking outside of the box on the value of grading.
“That’s obviously important for COVID. But at any given point, that would work too,” he said.
To show students there are other paths to success, Khan Academy is building middle college relationships with Foothill College in Los Altos.
Such programs introduce young students to college environments early and grant them an opportunity to attain graduation credits. Khan said he believes that can be a tremendous asset.
“We are really blurring the lines of high school and college. There’s no reason why almost all kids can’t finish two years of college before they graduate high school,” he said.
Looking ahead, he said he is hopeful that Khan Academy can start more easily transferring credits among community colleges with an eye on easing the path for student certification or matriculation to other universities.
The proposal is just the most recent in a series intended to imagine a more flexible and accommodating school environment.
“I hope we see much more of that in the coming year,” he said.
