Police are searching for a driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist Sunday night in Pacifica.
The collision was reported about 6:50 p.m. along Skyline Boulevard near Sharp Park Road, where the cyclist was headed north on the shoulder of the road, Pacifica police said.
The cyclist was hit by the passing car, which didn’t stop. Police said the bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to survive.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant information is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314.
Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Line at (650) 359-4444. The investigation is ongoing under case #21-2979.
