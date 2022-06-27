The San Mateo County's Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual battery and robbery case that occurred in downtown Redwood City early Sunday morning.

A woman was walking home at 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Bay Road when she was approached by a man with his penis out, reads the police report.

After declining his requests for her to come home with him, she said she called a friend and tried to walk away. Still on the call with her friend, the man ran up to her, grabbed her vagina and took her cell phone, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6-inch Hispanic man in his 20's. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, had a "fade" haircut and spoke without an accent, said the woman.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription